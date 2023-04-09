Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Elland Road: "For Leeds, this was the epitome of a Jekyll and Hyde performance.

"In the first half they were excellent, attacking with pace and confidence as Crystal Palace looked in danger of succumbing to a hefty defeat.

"That looked a certainty after Patrick Bamford struck midway through the first 45 minutes but, after Palace equalised, something changed for the hosts.

"They came out in the second half a shadow of the side they were before the break, with their repeatedly exposed by a resurgent Palace attack.

"It is a familiar story for Leeds - the attacking is almost there but their inability to finish their chances often comes back to bite them.

"A win would have allowed them to breathe much more easily but as it is there is plenty of work to do in their bid to avoid the drop."