We asked you for your thoughts on Dean Smith's appointment as interim manager at Leicester until the end of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

Sam: I feel the appointment is heavily influenced by the backroom team he'd bring in. Really hope it's enough to keep us afloat... But I had more belief we'd stay up in the 'great escape' season compared to now.

Will: Win-win for Dean Smith. He keeps us up, his reputation is back in tact. He goes down with us, he is likely seen as the man to take us back up given his overall record.

John: Sounds like we have one eye on the Championship next season to me. 'Have a bash at staying up' but, make sure that you have an experienced Championship structure in place to maximise potential to get promotion. Doesn't spell out confidence in the squad. I'll be watching the Man City match from behind the sofa I think!

Tom: Absolutely ridiculous! If we had sacked Rodgers a couple of months earlier, we could have got Claudio Ranieri, Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard. This is just another example of why the board needs to go. The whole club needs a rebuild, not just the manager.

Phil: The position we are in has been coming for a while... since the FA Cup win. No one is totally blameless; Brendan, the players or the board. Everyone now needs to pull together, Smith has a tough task in creating an identity and building confidence in a short space of time, all whilst sorting the defence. If he can do that we might have something to cheer.

Roy: At least Dean Smith has fight in his belly, Craig Shakespeare knows Leicester inside out and no one knows more about defending than John Terry. Hopefully they can give the whole club a lift we badly need.