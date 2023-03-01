Goodwin relishing 'huge task' of survival bid

Just 33 days on from his Aberdeen sacking, Jim Goodwin is back at the sharp end of Premiership management with Dundee United.

The Irishman has taken on the fire-fighting mission of trying to preserve United's Premiership status, with his new side four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Goodwin wasn't United's first choice - the club turned to him after Craig Levein ruled himself out - and may well have to win over some doubters among the support after the calamitous end to his Dons tenure.

The 41-year-old, though, is embracing the challenge and said: "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

"I recognise the job at hand - the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

"I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

"I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United."