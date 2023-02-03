Hanlon wants to build partnership with 'brilliant' Fish

Defender Paul Hanlon is confident Hibs have the required defensive options to cope after Rocky Bushiri's injury and Ryan Porteous' departure.

CJ Egan-Riley was signed on loan towards the end of the January window, and Hibs have also taken former Hamilton and Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin on trial to provide potential depth in central defence.

Hanlon has struck up a partnership with Manchester United loanee Will Fish in recent fixtures, and is optimistic about their performances together.

“Centre-back is the main area of the park where having a partner is really important but it’s the nature of the game that players leave and players get injured, so it can chop and change,” Hanlon said.

“It’s about being adaptable and getting an understanding as quickly as possible. The last couple of games me and Will have done well together so hopefully we can build on that.

“Will’s got all the potential in the world. He’s an honest, determined lad who really wants to learn. When you’re talking to him, he’s always listening and adjusting his position and he’s the same when he’s covering me.

“He’s got good pace. Physically for his age he’s brilliant and he can use the ball well. He comes from a good academy and he’s got all the potential to go far.

“It’s early days in the partnership but it’s been good so far. I just wish we had the two clean sheets to show for it.”