We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Cos: Great performance, best I’ve seen us play in a long time.

Mark: Many congratulations to Harry Kane. A Spurs legend forever. Maybe that performance was Emerson Royal’s redemption after his sending-off against Arsenal when I never wanted him to wear the shirt again. Amazing what a little competition for your place will do - can you keep that level please?

Terry: First time this season that we have played well for 95 minutes. Too often we haven’t turned up until going behind. More performances like this and we will push for a top-four finish and maybe win a cup.

Robert: Awesome performance from the whole team. Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming the club's greatest-ever goalscorer. I was fortunate to see Jimmy Greaves play and never thought his record would ever be broken. Must also mention Hojbjerg, who was terrific in midfield, and Emerson Royal, who had possibly his best game for Spurs and was arguably man of the match.

Manchester City fans

Mark: Why would you change the team that beat them 4-2 last time out? De Bruyne on the bench and Mahrez then subbed for him. Questionable decisions yet again. Pep is an incredible manager, however, he overthinks his system far too often.

Rodrigue: We had the chance to cut the deficit to two points and we wasted it. What's awful is that we have not learned from the last game against Spurs. We've made another mistake that led to their goal. Sometimes you have to send the ball to the stands and not concede a stupid goal. Fortunately Arsenal lost. A match to forget for Haaland.

Graham: City were bland and lacked any creativity. The one goal was gifted to Spurs by Rodrigo and any spark in their play quickly fizzled out or was snubbed out. A goalless draw would have been a fair result.

Steve: Yet again, totally pedestrian! Our build-up, on attack, is so slow, it gives the opponents far too much time to organise their defence! Compound that with cataclysmic mistakes at the back/midfield and we're handing the title to Arsenal. Plus, we need a settled back four, that Ederson and Rodri can be familiar with!