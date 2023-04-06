Shay Given says he "would not think twice" about extending David de Gea's contract at Manchester United as negotiations continue with the Spain goalkeeper, whose deal expires in June.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Given has admired De Gea's near 11-year tenure as United number one and believes that he has proved himself the right man to continue in goal at Old Trafford.

"I would extend it all day and wouldn't think twice," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "How many times have we said over the last 10 years that David is the reason United have picked up points?

"He has been phenomenal."

De Gea's future has come into question as a result of the lucrative contract he currently has and a perception that he is not as effective with his feet as other younger goalkeepers.

However, Given says that is a misnomer.

"I understand modern keepers need to play with their feet but their first job is to keep the ball out of the net," he said. "De Gea has improved with the ball and, while he's not Ederson or Alisson, he is one of the best in the world at shot-stopping.

"You have seen goalkeepers struggle in the past about being at Manchester United because of the size of the club and being scrutinised for everything. De Gea has been there so long and knows the club inside out.

"I'd definitely be trying to tie him down."