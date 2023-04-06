Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract expires in June. Newcastle United and Barcelona are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Football Insider, external)

The club are also in negotiations with the representatives of Reiss Nelson about a contract extension for the 23-year-old winger. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Finally, the Gunners view Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as a possible replacement if Mikel Arteta leaves for Real Madrid. (Mirror, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column