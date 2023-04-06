T﻿ransfer news: Arsenal open talks with Tielemans

Gossip column graphic

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose contract expires in June. Newcastle United and Barcelona are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Football Insider)

The club are also in negotiations with the representatives of Reiss Nelson about a contract extension for the 23-year-old winger. (Fabrizio Romano)

Finally, the Gunners view Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as a possible replacement if Mikel Arteta leaves for Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column