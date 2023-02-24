County 'made me feel wanted' after lack of commitment from Queen's

Ross County striker Simon Murray has revealed he felt undervalued at Queen’s Park as he explained why he swapped a Championship title charge for a Premiership survival battle.

The 30-year-old sealed a move to Malky Mackay’s side on deadline day – when he was in the Highlands preparing to face Inverness CT with the Spiders – and has no regrets over the decision.

“There were negatives about leaving, I was the captain, we were top of the league and I was playing every week, I had made great friends and built relationships with staff members and players,” he said.

“But I just felt the commitment maybe they showed to me wasn’t what I thought I deserved at the time.

“And then Ross County made me feel wanted. It’s a great club, an established Scottish Premiership club, and I was wanting the challenge to face all the big teams.”

Murray suffered relegation with Dundee United in 2016 and aims to push his old club towards the trap door by opening his County goal account in Saturday’s Dingwall showdown.

“I don’t know what the reception will be," he added. "I was at Dundee United for a couple of years, loved my time there, but I’m looking forward to playing them and hopefully I get a goal or two.

“I was a 22-year-old, that was my first full-time senior club, but it is one of these ones where you could sink or swim in your career, if you can come back from it and learn from it then hopefully take it on.

“I went on loan to Dundee from Hibs and they were in the same scenario and we actually managed to stay up. It was similar pressures so I would say I have got a wee bit of a good experience that came from a bad one.”