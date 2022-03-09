Man City v Sporting - confirmed team news

Manchester City make six changes from the side that thumped neighbours Manchester United here on Sunday.

With Kyle Walker suspended, 19-year-old defender Conrad Egan-Riley is called up for only his second senior start - his first was against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup in September. He or John Stones could play at centre-half or right-back - we will have to wait and see.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in at left-back to replace Joao Cancelo, who is ill, while Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan are back in midfield and Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus return up front.

Kevin de Bruyne, who is one booking away from a suspension in the Champions League, drops to the bench, as do Rodri, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish. There are six more City academy products among the substitutes.

Man City XI: Ederson, Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap, Edozie, Mbete, McAtee