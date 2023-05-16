Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

The history books will state that Southampton's loss to Fulham confirmed their relegation from the Premier League, but countless factors played their part in many Saints fans losing hope before a ball was kicked over the weekend.

Such factors include the decision to leave Ralph Hasenhuttl without the striker that he was promised when the summer window slammed shut. The options of Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams did not instil confidence - leaving a squad bloated with inexperienced talent to replace trusted professionals.

Many believed it was the right choice to part ways with Hasenhuttl after 12 points in 14 games, but the data-driven appointment of the much-maligned Nathan Jones - who tore apart hope in the season with his words and results - failed completely.

Jones was sacked after just one win in eight Premier League games, so Ruben Selles was brought in as interim boss to steady the ship. The campaign was still salvageable under the Spaniard, especially with two wins in his first three games, but everything started to unravel.

No wins in the last 11 sunk the Saints, with nine 1-0 losses in 36 fixtures showing the side coasted towards relegation.

Everything that could go wrong this season did go wrong.