Celtic could be set for a cash boost from the sell-on clause in the deal that took Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen, with Manchester United interested in the Netherlands right-back. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has challenged his team to win their last eight Premiership games and hit a new European record of 109 points. (The Scotsman)

