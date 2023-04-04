Do Liverpool need a psychologist to help their fortunes? Has Jurgen Klopp lost the dressing room? Or do the team just need to be broken up?

The debate raged on this week's episode of The Red Kop.

Presenter Paul Salt said of Saturday's defeat at Manchester City: "It's the manner of defeat that is more alarming. The lack of backbone, lack of fight, players not helping each other out.

"I don't know how to put this but it's like they are not playing for each other anymore. They don't fight for each other. As soon as it goes 2-1, you know that game is over.

"Psychology is a big part of it. But they look like they are sort of finished with each other. Are we at that stage where we are going, 'they've been together a long time, they are clearly on the decline as a team and they just need to break up?'"

Salt's co-presenter Giulia Bould: "I want to be so careful how I say this. I don't want it to sound like I am asking for knee-jerk reactions. If you took away the context of Liverpool under Klopp and last season. If you look at this season alone, you would say, has he lost the dressing room almost?

"No one is playing for each other. That was always so key under Klopp. It felt everybody, even someone off the bench, was part of this bigger team, this huge thing. It feels like it's lost its identity not just the playing style but how everyone looks - dejected."

Guest Harriet Prior, from The Anfield Wrap, added: "In big games this season there have been moments where you can see that thread of identity. You have seen it over 90 minutes in clear moments. They are still capable of it but it's the consistency that has cost us this season. The lack of confidence is astounding. It's almost an inevitability that you are going to concede a goal. They just don't believe they can go to Manchester City and get a result.

"There is still a core of a good team there but they need the new faces, the competition. You can't say they don't respect the manager. We can all see the admiration they have for him. I can't comprehend that has fallen down. A few new faces and a bit of change will do them the world of good."