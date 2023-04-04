Eddie Howe says it is not Newcastle's "first intention" to waste time in games.

This comes as the Magpies have been accused of time-wasting by other managers this season and, prior to the win over Manchester United on Sunday, an Opta stat showed Newcastle had the ball in play on average for just 51 minutes and 41 seconds, which is the lowest in the Premier League.

"I think our first intention is to always play the game and, as I said after the game, we want the ball in play. I encourage my players all the time to get the ball back in play very quickly," said Howe.

"We want to play at a high tempo and want to wear teams down physically. That goes against what was said about us.

"Of course, there’s been times in games where we have to manage the game. We have to use experience, we have to do whatever we can to get a positive result. I’m not saying we won’t do that either. Certainly that’s not our first intention."

Newcastle put in an impressive display to beat United and leapfrog them into third in the Premier League.

Following the match, Reds defender Luke Shaw said their opponents didn't win on "quality" but on "desire, passion, hunger, attitude".

When asked about these comments, Howe said he "didn't care" how they win their games.

"Winning at the moment is all that matters to me," he added.

"If we win with a good performance that is the dream ticket for me. I thought we did and I felt we put all the aspects of our performance together.

"Whatever other players and mangers say has got no impact on me."