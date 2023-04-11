Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Saturday brought another win to Fir Park as Kevin van Veen and Callum Butcher went from football players to lion tamers.

Beating Livingston 3-0 at home is another massive boost for Motherwell as the split draws closer. I have tried to do the calculations to see how and if we can make top six and although it isn’t looking as though we’ll be able to, if we keep performing the way we are I won’t care if we’re still in the bottom six. We are beyond safe in terms of relegation and morale looks the highest it’s been since 2021.

We dominated possession and left Livingston very few opportunities to try and slow us down. The spectacular goal from Max Johnston was needed to strengthen our hold over the visitors but I do fear if he keeps performing the way he has we may not see him return to Fir Park next season. With so many rumours of clubs wanting to sign him, I wouldn’t be surprised if he does move on. He would be sorely missed. Despite his young age, he plays with a level head and has been one of our most underrated players amongst fans since Stuart Kettlewell took over.

Dundee United may have finally got the win they were desperately needing against Hibernian on Sunday but I do not fear them coming to Fir Park on Saturday. If we continue the momentum we have built, I can see us comfortably winning the game. This game is a must-win for us if we want to maximise our efforts before the game against Celtic on 23 April.