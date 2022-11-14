'Toney was basically unplayable'
Alan Shearer says Ivan Toney's performance against Manchester City was the perfect way to respond to being left out of England's World Cup squad.
Toney scored twice against the champions in Saturday's 2-1 win, taking his Premier League tally to 10 for the season.
Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was a disappointing day for him when the squad was announced.
"How do you react? That’s exactly the right way to react. What a performance he put in. He was basically unplayable.
"The ball went up to him and stuck, some of his link-up play and of course his finishing. He could have had a couple more as well and should have. It was a sensational performance, not only from him but from all of his team-mates as well."
