Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Every fixture at the moment must feel like Groundhog Day for Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who saw his side compete determinedly but once again fail to come away with anything for their efforts.

Having aggressively pressed Brighton into several early mistakes, Palace were handed three excellent opportunities to open the scoring but for a fourth consecutive game they failed to find the back of the net.

The problem for Vieira and Palace supporters is identifying just where a source of goals may come from.

The welcome return of Wilfried Zaha from injury has been accompanied by three 1-0 defeats, while the recalled Odsonne Edouard, winger Michael Olise and Naouirou Ahamada were all guilty of not taking glaring chances on the south coast.

Even more worryingly is that Palace travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal next on the back of an 11-game run without a win that has seen them dragged into the relegation battle.