Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?
- Published
Phil McNulty, BBC Sport
Last season - 12th
This season's prediction - 10th
Wolves faded last season after looking so good for so long, manager Bruno Lage adopting a more progressive attacking style after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo.
Now firmly established in the Premier League, they will be looking to Hwang Hee-chan to build on his loan spell last season after completing a permanent move from RB Leipzig. Nathan Collins, a £20.5m signing from Burnley, will add to the defensive resources marshalled by captain Conor Coady.
If Wolves can keep hold of the coveted Ruben Neves then there's no reason at all why they cannot have another decent season and perhaps have another crack at the top 10.
The potential loss of striker Raul Jimenez for a lengthy period after he picked up an injury in pre-season may also have a serious impact on how they perform.