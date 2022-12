St Mirren scored two late goals to secure a 3-2 victory over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on this day in 2020.

St Johnstone had led 2-1, but went down to 10 men just before half-time when Jason Kerr was sent off for a reckless tackle, and Jim Goodwin's side took full advantage.

Lee Erwin and Jonathan Obika both headed home from Kyle McAllister crosses to secure all three points.