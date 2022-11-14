A﻿ston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 for their second consecutive win under Unai Emery and striker Danny Ings impressed to make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿This was an impressive performance by Aston Villa," Crooks said. "With minutes left to play they defended like a Serie A team with 10 players behind the ball, such was their determination to win this match.

"In fact I saw Villa in this mood for a short period under Dean Smith and again under Steven Gerrard. Playing like this and with this energy, will and determination, Villa are a hard team to beat.

"Smith and Gerrard couldn't maintain this form and it will be interesting to see if Emery can. Bring a fit Ollie Watkins back into the fold alongside the in-form Ings and it might all get very interesting at Villa Park again."

