'Rangers visit huge for Goodwin to try to win back fans' faith'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

It may very well be the season of goodwill but Aberdeen’s insipidly defensive performance on Saturday against Celtic has certainly thawed relations between the Dons support and manager Jim Goodwin.

It was the late Ebbe Skovdahl who brought us (among a number of brilliant soundbites) the infamous “the operation was a success, but the patient died” line after, ironically, a 7-0 shellacking at Parkhead in 2002 and there was, to an extent, similarities here on Saturday.

Goodwin admitted in his post-match press conferences that his MO had been to simply sit in and frustrate the visitors with the hope of trying to catch them on the counter-attack.

His players, to be fair, carried out the task asked of them well – this is an Aberdeen defence that has been porous at the best of times and, through a combination of last-gasp blocks, disciplined pressing, rigid shape and some frugal finishing by the visitors, managed to make it to 87 minutes before Callum McGregor struck.

Yes, the operation nearly succeeded, but is it an operation that should have taken place at all?

No Aberdeen fan would’ve been upset with sneaking a point, especially after how the game had panned out, but the manner of the Dons’ set-up will stick in the craw of many supporters.

How can you expect supporters to believe in the team and their ability to succeed when it is patently clear that the manager doesn’t think we can at least attempt to trouble Celtic on our own patch?

Goodwin’s post-match press conferences compounded matters with some revisionism of the highest order. There were few people patting Goodwin on the back for the performance at Ibrox earlier in the season and to suggest that we had a go at Celtic at Parkhead on the opening day is laughable.

When you add in similarly deferential performances at Ibrox and Tynecastle last season, there is a worrying pattern developing that in big games, Aberdeen under Goodwin are happy to sit in – yet every time we have tried this to date, we’ve taken zero points.

The statistics from Saturday bear out a performance that should see director of football, Steven Gunn, beating down the door of his manager – it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

The visit of Rangers to Pittodrie on Tuesday night is now huge in determining just exactly how Jim Goodwin is viewed among the Dons faithful.