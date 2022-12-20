We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Erik ten Hag to snap up for Manchester United.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

David: Sofyan Amrabat was a standout skilful midfielder who also played well in defence. You could trust him to put in a shift all the way to the final whistle and it’s that type of energy we need. Whatever he costs, he’ll still be cheaper than Frenkie de Jong.

Jack: I think Manchester United should try to sign Cody Gakpo or Goncalo Ramos and attempt to sign Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Jude Bellingham.

Tom: Denzel Dumfries was amazing for the Netherlands. He was strong going forward and also defending as well. He is the perfect player to come in as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Gakpo was also great. Josko Gvardiol played very well for Croatia and would be a good replacement for Harry Maguire.

Ads: Moussa Laidouni. Great all-round midfielder that can drive and loves a tackle.