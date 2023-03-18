Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

The turnaround in Aberdeen's form since the 6-0 defeat at Hibs in late January that ended Jim Goodwin's reign is slowly becoming one of the season's most fascinating narratives.

Four wins out of six later, they are very much in the fight for the coveted third place in the Scottish Premiership with interim manager Barry Robson being probed on a weekly basis about his suitability and desire for the job long term.

All he can do is keep getting wins and he is now up to three on the spin.