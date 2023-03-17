Chelsea have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The first leg will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on either 11 or 12 April, with the return at Stamford Bridge on 18 or 19 April.

It is the rematch of last season's quarter-final, when Real beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate.

Should they progress, they will then take on either Manchester City or Bayern Munich with the home leg on 9 or 10 May, and the second leg the following week on 16 or 17 May.

The final will take place on Saturday, 10 June at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.