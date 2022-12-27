Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

While Steve Cooper acknowledged coming away from Old Trafford with a point or three would be tough, the Forest boss also spoke about his team backing themselves to cause an upset.

However, as well as lacking the quality to trouble Manchester United, they also seemed to lack the belief.

United had been struck down by illness going into the game and fielded England left-back Luke Shaw at centre-back alongside Raphael Varane, who limped out of the World Cup final just eight days ago.

But Forest were unable to test this makeshift defence as they should have done.

Cooper's team have only scored on the road once in the Premier League this season and that was way back in August in a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Failing to score in each of their last six away league games is their longest barren run since November 1970.

Clearly that has to change if Forest are going to avoid going straight back down to the Championship.