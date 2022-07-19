Djed Spence says it is a "dream come true" to play in the Premier League following his £20m move to Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old right-back, who was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, made 39 appearances in their promotion-winning campaign.

"It’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur," he told the club website., external

"It’s been a long journey in my career so far, it’s been hard at times but it’s been good as well, and I’ve been working hard to get to where I am now. Of course, everyone wants to play in the Premier League. As a kid, you watch it from when you’re young so it was a target of mine and I’ve finally reached it, so I’m happy.

"Obviously this is a big club with Champions League football as well, and you’ve got some of the best players who play here, so it’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get going."

Spence was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and the PFA Championship Team of the Year for his displays at Forest.

He added: “For me, I’d say I try to bring excitement, skill and speed when I play. I just want to excite the fans and to play well. I think that’s the most important thing – when you excite your team and your fans and play well, it breeds confidence, and confidence is one of the biggest things in football."