William Saliba is a "really important" part of Arsenal's plans and boss Mikel Arteta is hopeful the defender will sign the new contract he has been offered.

The 21-year-old France international has played a big part for the Premier League leaders this season, making 18 club appearances so far.

And Arteta is eager to secure the centre-back's future long before his deal runs out in the summer of 2024.

Arteta said the contract details and negotiations were down to the board.

But he added: "What I know is that the player is really happy. The player wants to be here and that’s the main thing.

"We are trying to do that because we know he can be a really important part of our plans.

"Willy has shown in the months that he’s been with us the quality and the personality he has to play at the level that we want."