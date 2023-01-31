What do Motherwell need on deadline day?

We asked for your Motherwell transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Derek: Motherwell desperately need to add a leader into the squad, someone with backbone that will naturally inspire some desire and fight within the team.

Callum: Need to free up some wages, Morris & Shields out - both made no impact this season. New signing Mandron rumoured to be out for the season so probably need another striker - is Tony Watt the answer? Johansen rumoured to be going back to Norway so we need another centre-half - a leader at that - and a left-back to fill the glaring hole on that side.

Stuart: A holding midfielder or defender - we don't keep clean sheets.

Anon: It is unlikely that we are going to get what we need at this late stage of the window, however, an experienced midfielder that has the ability to control a game. A loan deal is obvious to try and assist with the mess we are in.

Harry: Hearing that Adam Cummins is returning to the club till the end of the season to replace Sondre Solholm Johansen who is leaving today.

Billy: The Well need at least three signings today. A plumber to fix the leaky defence. An electrician to add some creative spark in midfield. An optician to urgently test the current strikers as they have lost sight of the target.