St Mirren will have a 'right go' at cup success

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy insists St Mirren have the beating of any team as he eyes a tilt at Scottish Cup glory starting with victory over Dundee on Saturday.

Stephen Robinson's men lost 4-0 at Celtic Park on Wednesday but have beaten the champions and drawn with Rangers this season in Paisley, where they are unbeaten in six months.

"It's a massive game for us," Shaughnessy said. "We know we're never going to win the league, but the cup competitions are ones we can go far in and challenge for.

"It all starts against a good Dundee team so we'll make sure we're right at it.

"We have to look at the cup and have a right go at it. We'll prepare right and make sure we give them all the respect and not take them too lightly.

"We know we've got it in us to beat anyone. We're a good side, we're well drilled and we have confidence playing anyone."