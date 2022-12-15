McInnes 'not ruling out' Robinson's return at Tynecastle

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says the hunger has been "screaming" out of Scott Robinson as the forward prepares to make his return from a long spell on the sidelines.

Robinson could face former club Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday after recovering from a heel injury that has kept him out for most of 2022.

“Scott Robinson has been out since my very first game back in January, he got injured after 50 minutes," said McInnes. "He has been one who has benefited most from the break and been able to really push on."

"I am certainly not ruling him out for Saturday because the hunger is screaming out of him. It’s great to see that hunger and real energy from him so he is certainly in my thinking."

The 30-year-old missed out on the Ayrshire's side run to the Championship title, but the Killie boss is excited at the prospect of having Robinson's attacking abilities at his dispossal.

“Obviously he has been out a long time so I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but it goes without saying that we are looking for that added goal threat and if Scott can help ahead of the January window then great.”