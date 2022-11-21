Did you know...?
- Published
We're not saying Gabriel Jesus is under his mother's thumb, but the Arsenal forward has a healthy respect for the woman who solo raised him and his three elder siblings in a Sao Paulo suburb.
Jesus, 25, has a portrait tattoo on his left shoulder of mother Vera, while she still supervises his finances to keep him grounded.
She even vets his girlfriends!
To be fair, Jesus has revealed his trademark telephone celebration is a tribute to his mum who calls him every time he scores.
Get Sao Paulo on speed dial for the second half of the season, Arsenal fans.