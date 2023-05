Manchester United fear they will fail to sign Harry Kane this summer, with Spurs determined to keep the striker even though he will have just one year left on his contract. (Mirror, external)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Aston Villa in the summer, with Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United targeting the 30-year-old. (Gaston Edul, TyC Sports, external)

