Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The way we started the game, we are a little bit frustrated. We conceded the penalty and we managed to get into the game, the more the game was growing. We got involved. We finished the game with a couple of situations where we could have got that second goal. That is the way it is. There are a lot of positives to take away."

On Casemiro's red card: "I was too far away to see it. I don't want to get involved in that [on why he had his own conversation with the referee]. I don't want to get fined or suspended, so I will wait for your next question."

On the performance: "We knew how tough this game was going to be because of how they play the game. But we managed to get involved and create chances and again we grew into the game. I believe there was a place to score the second goal and take a point. We showed character and I was pleased with the personality we showed and we will take a lot of positives.

"We have to repeat these performances, take chances and score goals. We create chances but we have to be more ruthless in front of goal. The difficulty is always to put the ball in the net. We have to keep being demanding and we will turn things around."