Natalie Bromley, The No Nay Never Podcast, external

In years to come, quiz masters across the country will ask contestants what the Teletubbies, Marty McFly and Brooklyn 99 all have in common. And the answer will be the week Burnley Football Club revealed three new signings and set the bar for transfer reveal videos to a whole new level.

On three consecutive days, the Clarets have added Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni, England Under-21 star James Trafford and experienced winger Nathan Redmond.

Redmond has always been seen as a thoroughly likeable chap, but even the most optimistic fan would have questioned our admin team's ability to convince him to announce his arrival with a rendition of Backstreet Boys.

The Clarets have now added five new players to the squad, as well as making the loan deals for Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi permanent.

After a slow start to the transfer window, and some rumours of frustrating negotiations in the European market, Vincent Kompany's inaugural Premier League side is simmering.

The common view is that we still need a right back, left back and central midfielder, but we are in good shape.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of our transfer business so far has been the potential we have brought in.

We haven't traditionally been the club to get promising talent early - to get them before they break into superstardom.

Trafford is being touted as Jordan Pickford's replacement in the senior England side - and Manchester City are rumoured to have agreed to a lucrative buy-back option.

This is Burnley Football Club in 2023. And I like it very much.