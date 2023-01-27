Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes says Sean Dyche is "the perfect appointment" for Everton as his old boss prepares to take the reins at Goodison Park.

Dyche is expected to be confirmed as successor to Frank Lampard and Vokes says his manager of seven years at Turf Moor can turn the Toffees' fortunes.

"They're looking for a bit of stability and that's what he'll bring," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Drive. "He created a culture throughout the club at Burnley and Everton are craving that.

"It was integral to what we did as a unit and we had some fantastic achievements under him."

Characterised as fiery, Vokes says Dyche's approach in the dressing room is somewhat different to how he is often portrayed.

"He's very measured," said Vokes. "It's calm and collected with him and he'll get his points across. That's different maybe to what you see on the sidelines.

"We played exciting attacking football at Burnley, pressing from the front and it was a way that got results."