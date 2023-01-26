Hibernian v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Hibs have won three of their last four home league games against Aberdeen (D1), as many as they had in their previous 19 (W3 D7 L9).

There have been at least three goals scored in each of Hibernian’s last six Scottish Premiership games (11 for, 14 against), with these matches averaging 4.2 goals per game.

Aberdeen have lost each of their last five away league games, their longest such run since December 2010 (run of six) – a streak they ended by winning at Hibs (2-1).