Hibernian v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Hibs v Dons pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Hibs have won three of their last four home league games against Aberdeen (D1), as many as they had in their previous 19 (W3 D7 L9).

  • There have been at least three goals scored in each of Hibernian’s last six Scottish Premiership games (11 for, 14 against), with these matches averaging 4.2 goals per game.

  • Aberdeen have lost each of their last five away league games, their longest such run since December 2010 (run of six) – a streak they ended by winning at Hibs (2-1).

  • Kevin Nisbet has scored all five of Hibs' goals across their last two league games. He had only scored five in his previous 24 Scottish Premiership appearances before this.