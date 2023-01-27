Game of the weekend - Ross County v Kilmarnock

There's a huge game in Dingwall as bottom side Ross County host the team nearest to them, Kilmarnock.

Defeat would leave Malky Mackay's side six points adrift and in serious trouble, having only picked up two points since the World Cup break.

They were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on penalties by Hamilton Academical at the weekend as they failed to score for the fifth time in their last eight games.

A home loss on Saturday could spook the County hierarchy, because relegation would become a serious prospect. However, Kilmarnock are without an away league win all season, which will give the Highlanders some comfort.

