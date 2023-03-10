Celtic 'don't prioritise' any competition - Hart

Goalkeeper Joe Hart says Celtic "don't prioritise" any competition, with "all focus" firmly placed on the next game.

Ange Postecoglou's side, who are nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership, are chasing a domestic treble this season after winning the Viaplay Cup last month.

Losing to Rangers in the 2021-22 Scottish Cup semi-finals ended hopes of a treble last campaign, but Hart says Celtic "are going to do everything to put that right" this term as they prepare for a quarter-final trip to Hearts on Saturday.

"We can't don't take anything for granted," the former England keeper said. "We’re always talking about the next game. Cliché as it sounds, it’s always the most important.

"There have been a lot of tough games this season. But, like many, we’ve had enough belief in our system to find a way. We know full well it’s going to be a tough game, we want to be in the best position to have a good one. "