Livingston manager David Martindale believes Dundee United will be "a different animal this season".

Martindale's Livi, who lost to Rangers last week, travel to face United on Sunday, with the Tangerines having beaten AZ in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying first leg.

Jack Ross replaced Tam Courts as United head coach this summer.

"Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know (assistant) Liam Fox as well," said Martindale. "They've got a really good backroom team up there and I think they'll be a different animal this season.

"I don't mean that disrespectfully to what they did last year. I just think Jack's got a wealth of experience and I think they'll be a difficult team to beat this year.

"But going up to Tannadice, we want to kick-start our season. We want to try and pick points up and get something from the game."