United might not be in the Scottish Cup this weekend, but they were celebrating a stunning result on this day in 2001.

An euphoric Tannadice rejoiced as David Hannah's 61st minute goal shocked holders Rangers in the quarter finals.

Alex Smith's side would go on to face Celtic in the semi finals at Hampden, where the comfortably lost 3-1 despite a late Derek Lilley consolation.

It wasn't the only time The Tangerines would put Rangers to the sword that season, or indeed that month, when goals from Lilley and Steven Thompson shocked Ibrox on the last day of March.