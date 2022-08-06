Hibs send Delferriere & Balde out on loan

Allan Delferriere is the latest Hibernian player to join FC Edinburgh on loan for this season.

The 20-year-old Belgian, who can play in defence and in midfield, will link up with Easter Road colleagues Emmanuel Johnson and Jack Brydon at the nearby League 1 club.

Delferriere, formerly at Standard Liege, made his Hibs debut as a substitute in the final league outing of last term.

Meanwhile, fellow 20-year-old Joao Balde is joining League 2 side East Fife for the 2022-23 campaign.

"He can play in a number of positions which gives us more options," said Fifers manager Stevie Crawford. "He is very comfortable on the ball and has good energy."

SNS

Allan Delferriere featured for Hibs in a recent friendly against Norwich City