Hearts have four players named in Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' Team of the Week after their resounding 6-1 win over Ross County.

Lawrence Shankland was a shoe-in after his hat-trick, with Alex Cochrane, Josh Ginnelly and Cammy Devlin also picked.

Cochrane scored the opener and grabbed two assists, while Ginnelly bagged two goals of his own as Hearts ended their recent run of defeats.