Aston Villa v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Aston Villa have lost just one of their past 18 home league games against Fulham (W10 D7). They've won the past three in a row, after a 2-1 loss in April 2014.
Following their 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture, Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Villa for just the second time, previously doing so in 2013-14.
The Cottagers have won six Premier League away games this season, including a 3-1 victory at Everton last time out. It's their joint-highest number of wins on the road in a top-flight campaign (level with 1960-61 and 1962-63).