Kompany on excitement of Premier League, facing City and new signings
- Published
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Vincent Kompany has been facing the media before Friday's opening Premier League fixture against champions Manchester City.
Here are the best lines from the Burnley manager:
Kompany says he is "excited" about testing himself in the top flight and it is "probably the best challenge you could have or ask for. I want the team to embrace the game."
On signing Sander Berge: "He is a player with Premier League experience which is important as we don’t have a lot at the moment. He is technically good, can receive the ball, has good physicality and is a player who we hope can bring to his full potential."
On Pep Guardiola saying City are behind in their preparations: "I am sure after winning Treble he is fine starting the season a bit behind."
Asked if has spoken to Guardiola, Kompany said: "It has been an awkward month with congratulations flying back and forth. First they won the league, then FA Cup, then Champions League. They are players I have worked and lived with a lot of my life. Now we have to put that aside and go toe to toe [with them]."
On whether Burnley will have to change their expansive style of play: "You have to adapt and evolve. Name me one style that guarantees success. The demand will be to be better."
Kompany also said the club are "close" to signing midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa and free agent Andros Townsend will not be signing for the club despite being offered a deal.