Wolves' signing Goncalo Guedes is "well suited to the Premier League", according to chairman Jeff Shi.

The 25-year-old Portugal forward has joined from Valencia for £27.5m.

"We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves," Shi said.

"He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.

"Goncalo worked with Bruno Lage at Benfica and played with many members of our squad previously, so we're confident he will settle quickly into the group here.

"Very few transfers are ever straightforward, and this was no exception, with a number of clubs trying to secure the player right up until the last minute. Now, we are delighted that Goncalo is a Wolves player."