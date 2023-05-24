Erik ten Hag says he wants his side to "compete with the best" as Manchester United to look to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils needs just one more point from their remaining two games to confirm their place in the top four and will be looking to achieve that against underperforming Chelsea on Thursday.

In what has been a positive first season in charge for Ten Hag, United have ended a six-year trophy drought, look set to return to the Champions League and have a chance for a second trophy in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

"It's about judgement from others if it's a good, bad or normal performance," said the Dutchman.

"We are in a project, we want to go back and win trophies, we win one trophy but we want more trophies, compete with the best.

"We are still in a journey but we think we are in the right direction but it can always be better. Because good is not good enough.

"We want to compete with the best, then you have to be in the Champions League.

"We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League. In the Premier League, you have to be one of the first four, that's not easy, many are competing for it, many think they should be in and we are one of them."