R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September.

M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.

I﻿t is the second time in his career that Rashford has won the award, after first earning the prize in January 2019.