St Mirren v Rangers: Pick of the stats

St Mirren haven’t lost their final game of a Scottish Premiership season since they were relegated in 2014-15 (1-0 v Hamilton), avoiding defeat in all four such games since their promotion in 2018 (W2 D2 – including curtailed 2019-20).

James Tavernier (16 goals, 9 assists) has been directly involved in more league goals than any Rangers player this season (25). Only in 2018-19 (28 – 14 goals, 14 assists) has he had a hand in more in a single Scottish Premiership campaign.

St Mirren have lost 14 of their last 15 top-flight league meetings with Rangers (D1) since a 2-1 victory in December 2011 under Danny Lennon.

Rangers have won their final league game of each of the last three seasons (including curtailed 2019-20) since losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock in 2018-19.