Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

In a crazy summer of transfers, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber and sporting director David Weir have managed to negotiate two British record deals in the space of four days.

As far as they were concerned, on Friday morning, the deal was done for Caicedo to join Liverpool. They were happy with how negotiations had proceeded and Liverpool had offered an acceptable fee.

However, it was quickly communicated to them that Caicedo wanted to join Chelsea.

Having agreed one British record, Brighton were not willing to let the Ecuador midfielder go for less.

It was evident Caicedo wanted to leave the club, so managing his exit became the priority and at the same time allowing manager Roberto de Zerbi the space to prepare his team for the Premier League opener with Luton.

