McNulty's Brentford Premier League prediction
- Published
Phil McNulty, chief football writer
Last season: 9th
Predicted 2023-24 position: 10th
Brentford will miss main striker Ivan Toney until his return in January following a suspension for breaching Football Association betting rules but manager Thomas Frank will feel confident he has enough at his disposal given the performances that have made The Bees a credit to the Premier League.
Nathan Collins should be a fine addition in defence following his club record £23m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers while Frank is also seeking attacking reinforcements, with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson a prime target. The Bees will also always be a handful at home.
Another season of sound consolidation.