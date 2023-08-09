Rangers' potential Champions League opponents PSV Eindhoven opened up a 4-1 first-leg advantage over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round.

The Dutch side were 3-0 up after 32 minutes following Isaac Babadi's opener and Luuk de Jong's double.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic replied for the Austrian visitors before the break but Ibrahim Sangare restored PSV's three-goal advantage after the break.

The sides meet again in Graz on Tuesday, when the second leg of the Rangers-Servette tie takes place in Switzerland.

Servette visit Ibrox in Wednesday's first leg, with the match live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Rangers beat PSV 3-2 on aggregate in last season's play-off round.